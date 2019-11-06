Tucker Carlson Mocks CNN for Covering Impeachment Bombshell Instead of ‘Actual News’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson thinks it’s hilarious that everyone else is so worked up about this whole Trump impeachment thing.

After welcoming viewers to his show Tuesday night, Carlson said, “But first I would like to open this evening with a breathless update about how some obscure diplomat you’ve never heard of said something forgettable to an even more obscure Ukrainian government official about a topic that literally has nothing to do with your life or the future of our country.”

The host was alluding to Gordon Sondland, President Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, who edited his testimony to say that he now does remember a quid pro quo being discussed between the administration and Ukraine. In other words, the one official who had backed up Trump’s version of the story has now turned on him.

But Carlson apparently did not see any news value there, declining even to utter Sondland’s name for Fox News viewers, who now believe there is nothing to see there.

Facetiously, Carlson added, “We’re going to drone about this story for the entire hour tonight, and every night this week, hoping that by sheer volume and repetition we can give it the illusion of relevance.”

“Just kidding, that’s Jeff Zucker’s channel,” Carlson said, referring to CNN. “On this show we’re opting for actual news, things that matter.”

Aside from a few brief updates on the tight gubernatorial race in Kentucky, both CNN and MSNBC spent the majority of their respective 8 p.m. hours discussing the latest impeachment developments.