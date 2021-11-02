Tucker Carlson Rages at Lindsey Graham for Urging Cops to Shoot Capitol Rioters

Fox News star Tucker Carlson once again took aim at frequent Fox News guest Lindsey Graham on Monday night, this time raging against the conservative South Carolina senator for reportedly urging Capitol police officers to shoot Jan. 6 rioters.

In a lengthy and extensively reported investigation into the events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection, The Washington Post revealed that Graham was “irate that senators were forced to flee their own chamber” after the mob breached the U.S. Capitol.

“He yelled at the Senate sergeant-at-arms. ‘What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You’ve got guns. Use them,’ the Post reported, citing a Republican senator with knowledge of the situation. “We give you guns for a reason. Use them.”

That did not sit well with Carlson, who has repeatedly downplayed the Trump-incited riot and recently filmed a multi-part docuseries titled Patriot Purge that suggests the Capitol insurrection was a “false flag” operation orchestrated by the federal government.

After taking another swipe at Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for blasting his documentary as spreading the “same type of lies” that provoked Jan. 6—calling the Republican lawmaker a “left-wing wacko”—Carlson questioned Graham’s “conservative” bonafides and his position on the riot.

Once more making the absurd claim that The Washington Post’s 100,000-word Jan. 6 feature was a “rebuttal” to his Fox Nation special, Carlson launched into a tirade against Graham, who’s become one of his favorite targets.

“On Jan. 6, Lindsey Graham was running around the Capitol ordering the Capitol Police to murder the protesters. ‘You’ve got guns, use them! We give you guns for a reason,’ shrieked Lindsey Graham,” the Fox host exclaimed. “Shoot American citizens for the crime of trespassing? Really? This is the conservative position, unarmed protesters?”

He added: “They shouldn’t have been there, we’ve never defended that, and never would. But kill them? What the hell is wrong with you, Lindsey Graham? How long before you’re ordering drone attacks on people whose politics you don’t like? What a revealing moment this is.”

While Carlson believes the MAGA mob that chanted “Hang Mike Pence” while storming the Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory shouldn’t have been subjected to violent retaliatory force, he has a different opinion on Black Lives Matter protesters.

The primetime Fox News star has been one of the biggest champions of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who aimed firearms at an unarmed group of protesters as they walked by their house. According to Carlson, the McCloskeys had “no choice” but to brandish guns at “screaming BLM fanatics” because they were “violent criminals… being used as a militia by the Democratic Party to seize power.”