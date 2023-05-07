How Tucker Carlson Wanted to ‘Save the GOP’ Live On Air

Former Tucker Carlson producer Abby Grossberg continues to dish the dirt on her one-time boss, revealing that he believed he could broker a deal to make Kevin McCarthy House Speaker live on his show.

The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie unpack what Carlson’s executive producer, Justin Wells, allegedly told Grossberg.

“Justin came in and he said here’s the plan. Tucker’s gonna first have Kevin on and hear him beg and grovel. Then we’ll bring in Matt Gaetz, and Matt Gaetz will then kind of set his terms. Then Tucker will set his terms that McCarthy has to agree to,” Moodie said, recounting Grossberg’s take. “We’re gonna make this whole thing happen on air and save the Republican party.”

On Jan. 7, McCarthy finally secured the Speaker’s chair after 15 votes and without having to “beg and grovel” on Carlson’s show.

“He did call Tucker… from his office with representative Thomas Massey and had agreed to some of Tucker’s terms, according to a text that Tucker had sent and he said that was a win,” Moodie said.

On April 24, Fox News announced that it had parted ways with Carlson but did not reveal the reason for the decision.