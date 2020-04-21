Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson Calls AOC a ‘Child of Privilege’

Multimillionaire primetime Fox News star Tucker Carlson labeled progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) a “child of privilege” on Monday night—just two weeks after his colleague Laura Ingraham mocked AOC over her bartender past.

Taking aim at widespread criticism of the Fox News-hyped nationwide anti-social distancing protests, Carlson first ridiculed several media figures for their commentary. He then took aim at the young Democratic congresswoman, who has long been a favorite target of his.

“The most consistent byproduct of privilege always and everywhere is narcissism, so it’s not surprising that our pampered overlords just cannot shut up about themselves,” the top-rated conservative host huffed.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t make sense as a person until you learn she grew up as Sandy Ocasio within the affluent suburb of Westchester,” he continued. “Then went on to get a silly pointless degree from a silly pointless private college.”

The 30-year-old New York lawmaker was born and raised in the Bronx until her family moved to a home in Westchester when she was a child. After graduating from Boston University, she moved back to the Bronx, where she worked as a bartender and waitress. Ocasio-Cortez has said she worked those jobs to help her mother, a bus driver and house cleaner, fight off foreclosure.

“Of course she did,” Carlson exclaimed, concluding his rant. “And it’s so obvious once you know it. Thank you, Wikipedia. And she is a child of privilege, not some kid from the streets. Someone who actually grew up in the Bronx would be far too embarrassed to drone on about herself on Instagram.”

According to Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson’s own Wikipedia page, the Fox host knows a thing or two about privilege himself. Carlson’s father is Richard Carlson, former director of the Voice of America and president of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting who also served as a U.S. ambassador. His stepmother is an heiress to the Swanson frozen-food fortune.

Carlson, after attending an elite boarding school, attended the private liberal arts school Trinity College, where he graduated with a degree in history. Before becoming a Fox News on-air personality in 2009, Carlson was fired from both CNN and MSNBC after his shows at those networks failed.