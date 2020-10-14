This Prime Day Deal Will Help You Get a Good Night’s Sleep

A new mattress might be just what the doctor ordered. Some of our favorite mattress brands have them on sale for Prime Day.

Rest assured, Amazon is a great place to get a new mattress. If you’re looking for a new one, Amazon has brands we love, like Tuft & Needle, Sealy, and more that deliver quality mattresses to your doorstep. Plus, right now they have deals that can’t be beat.

Nod by Tuft & Needle

Down From $395

Buy on Amazon$277

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sealy Memory Foam Bed-in-a-Box

Down From $349

Buy on Amazon$236

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Arctic Dreams Cooling Mattress

Down From $319

Buy on Amazon$212

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vibe 12-Inch Gel Mattress

Down From $270

Buy on Amazon$193

Free Shipping | Free Returns

PrimaSleep Premium Layered Mattress

Down From $150

Buy on Amazon$108

Free Shipping | Free Returns

