Tulsa Mass Shooter Complained to His Surgeon Hours Before Killing Him

A 45-year-old man killed four people and himself at a medical office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday after complaining repeatedly about back pain following surgery, police said Thursday.

The suspect was identified by police as Michael Louis, whose also went by Michelet Louis, his family told The Daily Beast.

“Tulsa Police called me and verified that it’s my uncle,” Louis’ niece texted Thursday morning. “We are so distraught.” She asked not to be named in the story, citing the “heinous” nature of the crime. “I don’t even want to be associated because I’m so disgusted,” she told The Daily Beast.

Dr. Preston Phillips, an orthopedic surgeon who performed back surgery on Louis last month, was shot and killed in the attack, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said at a press conference Thursday. Louis was released from the hospital on May 24, but continued to complain that he was in pain, according to Franklin.

Louis “called several times over several days complaining of pain and wanted additional treatment,” Franklin said.

“Yesterday, June the 1st, Louis called Dr. Phillips’ office again, complaining of back pain and wanting additional assistance,” Franklin continued, adding that Louis legally purchased a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle at 2 p.m. that same day from a local gun store.

On May 29, Louis had purchased a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun from an area pawn shop, according to Franklin.

A second orthopedist, Dr. Stephanie Husen, was killed in the shooting, police said. The other two victims were identified by authorities as Amanda Glenn, a receptionist at the medical center, and William Love, a patient.

Love and Glenn “stood in the way, and Louis gunned them down,” Franklin said.

Louis’ niece told The Daily Beast that police informed her that Louis left a note explaining a motive for the attack, which took place in the Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine on the second floor of the Natalie Medical Building, near St. Francis Hospital.

Officials declined to tell her exactly what it said but Franklin later confirmed publicly that it was found on Louis. The note “made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way. He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery,” Franklin said.

Phillips, a specialist with several decades of experience, was the section chief of the Warren Clinic. He graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1990 and specialized in spine disorders, joint reconstruction, and surgical procedures.

Patients praised him online as “thorough,” “gracious” and “kind,” and a local charity featured him on their Facebook page for donating several containers of prosthetics for knee replacements in Togo.

Phillips’ children, and wife, Melody, declined to speak to The Daily Beast when reached by phone on Wednesday evening.

Dr. Ryan Elizabeth Parker, associate chief medical officer at St. Francis and a practicing emergency physician, had lunch with Phillips on Tuesday, she said at Thursday’s press conference.

“I know that all of my colleagues went into medicine to help people,” Parker said. “...We are supposed to be the ones that are caring for others during tragedies like this. To think that our caregivers were the victims is just incomprehensible to me. They died while serving others. They died in the line of duty.”

Parker said she woke up on Thursday hoping the shooting had just been a “bad dream.”

“But this is the reality of our world right now,” she said. “And today, our world, and our St. Francis family, are devastated. We were just starting to process the grief and emotions that being on the frontline of a pandemic had left with us, and now this tragedy.”

Public records list Louis as a resident of a home in Muskogee that Tulsa police asked local cops to search for a possible bomb on Wednesday night, saying it was related to the hospital incident.

The home was evacuated Wednesday night, according to authorities, and neither Louis nor his wife, Edith Lubin, could be reached by reporters or worried relatives.

“It’s just so shocking. Like, if he had killed himself, okay. But those innocent people, that’s what I’m hurting about,” Louis’ niece told The Daily Beast.

When initially reached by The Daily Beast Wednesday night, Louis’ family expressed disbelief that he may have been involved.

“This is really crazy. Like, this is shocking… No one in our family, like nobody in our family, has this type of behavior. No one,” the niece had said.