TV Upfronts 2013: NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox, and The CW By the Numbers

Every May advertisers and members of the press descend on New York City as the broadcast networks host their annual upfront presentations, where they unveil their fall schedules, trot out talent, and announce which shows will be coming back next season and which won’t.

The Daily Beast has been reporting on every move being made by ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW as they unveiled their 2013–14 primetime schedules. 51 scripted series were ordered by the broadcast networks for next season, including 29 new dramas and 22 comedies. Of those, 31 shows will launch in the fall and 20 will be held for midseason berths.

This year’s crop of pilots was heavy on literary adaptations, period dramas, foreign formats (particularly of British, Spanish, and Israeli series), and remakes of movies (About a Boy! Beverly Hills Cop! Bad Teacher!) and old television shows (Ironside! The Tomorrow People!). Plus, there was not one but two takes on Alice in Wonderland, proving that fairy tales are again a hot commodity this year. Joss Whedon’s white-hot Avengers television spinoff, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, will make it on the air on ABC. And NBC will take a chance on J.J. Abrams’s supernatural drama Believe, which revolves around a girl with unique abilities and the man assigned to protect her at all costs. (There still, however, a whole lot of doctors, lawyers, and cops to be found.)

Below is a scorecard—broken down by network—to help you keep track of which of the 100-plus network pilots have been picked up to series, which current shows will be returning next season, and which shows are now six feet under.

ABC Renewed (18): 20/20, America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Bachelor, Castle, Dancing With the Stars, Grey's Anatomy, Last Man Standing, The Middle, Modern Family, Nashville, The Neighbors, Once Upon a Time, Revenge, Saturday Night College Football, Scandal, Shark Tank, Suburgatory, The Taste ABC Canceled/Ending (13): 666 Park Avenue, Body of Proof, Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Family Tools, Happy Endings, How to Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life), Last Resort, Malibu Country, Private Practice, Splash, Red Widow, Zero Hour ABC Fate to Be Determined (1): Wife Swap ABC Pilots Ordered (24): Back in the Game, Bad Management, Betrayal, Big Thunder, The Crazy Gene, Divorce: A Love Story, Doubt, The Goldbergs, Gothica, Influence, Killer Women, King John, Lucky 7, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Middle Age Rage, Mixology, Murder in Manhattan, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, Pulling, Reckless, The Returned, Spy, Super Fun Night, Trophy Wife, Westside (formerly known as Venice) ABC Series Orders (13): Back in the Game, Betrayal, The Goldbergs, Killer Women, Lucky 7, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Mind Games, Mixology, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, Resurrection, Super Fun Night, Trophy Wife, The Quest

CBS Renewed (20): 2 Broke Girls, 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, The Big Bang Theory, Blue Bloods, Criminal Minds, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Elementary, The Good Wife, Hawaii Five-0, How I Met Your Mother, The Mentalist, Mike & Molly, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Person of Interest, Survivor, Two and a Half Men, Undercover Boss CBS Canceled/Ending (7): CSI: New York, Golden Boy, The Job, Made in Jersey, Partners, Rules of Engagement, Vegas CBS Pilots Ordered (23): The Advocates, Anatomy of Violence, Bad Teacher, Backstrom, Beverly Hills Cop, Crazy Ones, Ex-Men, Friends with Better Lives, Gaffigan (a.k.a. Untitled Jim Gaffigan Comedy), Hostages, Intelligence, Jacked Up, Mom, Mother’s Day (a.k.a. Untitled Rottenberg & Zuritsky Comedy), The McCarthys, NCIS: Red, The Ordained, Reckless, Second Sight, Super Clyde, The Surgeon General, The Unauthorized Greg Garcia Pilot, Untitled Tad Quill Comedy CBS Series Orders (9): Bad Teacher, Crazy Ones, Friends with Better Lives, Hostages, Intelligence, Mom, The Millers (f.k.a. The Unauthorized Greg Garcia Pilot), Reckless, We Are Men (f.k.a. Ex-Men)

Fox Renewed (14): American Dad, American Idol, Bob’s Burgers, Bones, Family Guy, The Following, Glee, Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, The Mindy Project, New Girl, Raising Hope, The Simpsons, The X Factor Fox Canceled/Ending (4): Ben & Kate, Fringe, The Mob Doctor, Touch Fox Fate to Be Determined (1): The Cleveland Show Fox Pilot Orders (17): Almost Human, Boomerang, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (a.k.a. Untitled Dan Goor/Mike Schur Comedy), Dads, Delirium, Enlisted, Friends & Family, The Gabriels, Gang Related, I Suck at Girls, Lifestyle Lemonaid**, The List, Murder Police, Rake, Sleepy Hollow, To My Future Assistant, Two Wrongs Fox Series Orders (13): 24: Live Another Day, Almost Human, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey*, Dads*, Enlisted, Gang Related, Murder Police*, Rake, Sleepy Hollow, Surviving Jack (f.k.a. I Suck At Girls), Us and Them (f.k.a. Friends & Family), Wayward Pines

NBC Renewed (16): The Biggest Loser, Celebrity Apprentice, Chicago Fire, Community, Dateline, Football Night in America, Grimm, Hannibal, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Parenthood, Parks and Recreation, Revolution, Saturday Night Live, The Sing-Off, Sunday Night Football, The Voice NBC Canceled/Ending (16): 1600 Penn, 30 Rock, Animal Practice, Deception, Do No Harm, Go On, Guys With Kids, Mockingbird Lane, The New Normal, Next Caller, The Office, Ready for Love, Rock Center with Brian Williams, Smash, Up All Night, Whitney NBC Fate to Be Determined (1): Fashion Star NBC Pilot Orders (32): About a Boy, Assistance, Believe, The Blacklist, Bloodline, Brenda Forever, Camp, Crisis (a.k.a. Untitled Rand Ravich Drama), Downtowners (a.k.a. Untitled Greg Daniels/Robert Padnick Comedy), Dracula, The Donor Party, Drop-Off (f.k.a. Gates), The Family Guide, Girlfriend in a Coma, Happiness, Hatfields & McCoys, Holding Patterns, Ironside, Joe & Joe & Jane, The Michael J. Fox Show (a.k.a. Untitled Michael J. Fox Comedy), Mr. Robinson (a.k.a. Untitled Owen Ellickson/Craig Robinson Comedy), Mulaney (a.k.a. Untitled John Mulaney/Lorne Michaels Comedy), The Night Shift (f.k.a. After Hours), Sean Saves the World, The Secret Lives of Husbands and Wives, The Sixth Gun, Undateable, Untitled Chicago Fire Spinoff, Untitled Nick Bakay/Jessica Simpson Comedy**, Victor, Welcome to the Family, Wonderland NBC Series Orders (14): About a Boy, Believe, Blacklist, Chicago PD (f.k.a. Untitled Chicago Fire Spinoff), Crisis, Crossbones*, Dracula*, Growing Up Fisher (f.k.a. Family Guide), Ironside, The Michael J. Fox Show*, Night Shift, Sean Saves the World (f.k.a. Happiness), Undateable, Welcome to the Family

CW Renewed (7): Arrow, Beauty & the Beast, The Carrie Diaries, Hart of Dixie, Nikita, Supernatural, The Vampire Diaries CW Canceled/Ending (4): 90210; Cult; Emily Owens, M.D.; Gossip Girl CW Pilot Orders (8): Blink, Company Town, The 100, The Originals, Reign, The Selection, Star-Crossed (F.K.A. Oxygen), The Tomorrow People CW Series Orders (5): The 100, The Originals, Reign, Star-Crossed (f.k.a. Oxygen), The Tomorrow People

*Denotes early series order, prior to May **Denotes pilot presentation