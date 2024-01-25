Tween Girls’ Separate Shooting Threats Rock South Carolina Suburb

Local police in South Carolina are investigating separate threats made on the very same day by two preteen girls to shoot up their respective elementary schools.

On Wednesday, a 10-year-old girl at Kensington Elementary in Georgetown was charged with a student threat after saying “she wanted to bring a firearm to school and kill several students,” the Georgetown Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Hours earlier, police reported that an 11-year-old girl at neighboring McDonald Elementary school had made a similar threat after an argument with another student. Both girls’ homes were searched after they were charged, police said, finding weapons in a locked safe in the 10-year-old’s house and none in the 11-year-old’s house.

The twin incidents in the Georgetown County School District are the latest in an alarming trend of especially young students threatening their peers and teachers with the intention or act of firing on them. This week, a 13-year-old girl in Texas was arrested for threatening to use a firearm at her school, prompting it to shut down for the rest of the day.

Neither elementary school in Georgetown County reported closures as a result of the threats. The two preteen girls were charged in separate juvenile summons and will face the school district’s disciplinary policy, according to the local police.

Officials at Kensington Elementary School declined to comment on the incident. Representatives of McDonald Elementary did not respond.