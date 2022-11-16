Twitch Livestream Shows Smiling Idaho Students Hours Before Grisly Slayings

Police in Moscow, Idaho, are probing a grainy video that shows two of the slain University of Idaho students ordering at a food truck just hours before they were found fatally stabbed along with their two housemates.

Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were captured on video walking up to the food truck on a busy street in Moscow around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, reported the Daily Mail. The footage, captured in a Twitch livestream by the food truck operator Grub Truckers and obtained by local TV station KHQ, shows a man wearing a jacket over a hoodie approach the food truck alongside the smiling students.

The unnamed man is seen hovering behind Goncalves and Mogen for most of the two-minute clip, flipping his cap forward and putting on his hood as they approach the stand. Over a dozen other seemingly young people are captured on the video, mostly chatting and joking as they wait for food.

A spokesperson from the Moscow Police Department police confirmed the video is part of their investigation and was from overnight Saturday, but declined to release additional details. A press conference is slated to be held at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time on Wednesday from police headquarters.

Goncalves and Mogen, both 21, were found dead on Sunday morning along with their friends Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, both 20, at their 6-bedroom house just off campus.

Police have remained tight-lipped about the investigation, releasing a slow trickle of vague details about the slayings that have sent Moscow—a quiet college town of 25,000—into panic this week. No arrests have been made, and police are yet to publicly name a suspect.

The dearth of information has sent flocks of students fleeing town, despite police insisting Sunday’s massacre was a targeted attack.

Moscow Mayor Art Bettge told The New York Times that the killings were a “crime of passion,” but deferred all questions asked by The Daily Beast on Wednesday to the police department.

Grieving families say they are now begging for answers from detectives, who’ve mostly left families in the dark about progress in the investigation.

“We are really just sitting in limbo,” Alivea Goncalves, Kaylee’s older sister, told The Daily Beast in a Facebook message on Wednesday.

Alivea called her sister the “ultimate go-getter” and “ultimate middle child,” sandwiched between two older and two younger siblings. She’d been a general studies student in Idaho, but planned to start a tech job in Texas at the start of next year.

Just hours before she was killed, she had posted a series of photos smiling and embracing her closest friends, including Kernodle, Mogen and Chapin.

Police said the killer stabbed each student with an “edged weapon such as a knife,” but the exact weapon used has not been recovered. The Latah County Coroner was scheduled to complete autopsies on Wednesday.

Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said Tuesday that there “was a lot of blood,” and the house where the bodies were found was a “very sad scene,” the The Spokesman-Review reported.

Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s father, said in a statement to The Daily Beast that he won’t rest until his daughter’s killer is found, calling the nameless perpetrator or perpetrators “sick, disgusting monsters.”

“Kaylee and Maddie should still be here with us,” he wrote. “This monster that took away their lives, and the lives of Xana and Ethan needs to be punished and held responsible…Myself and my family will not rest until Kaylee, Maddie, Xana, and Ethan get the justice they deserve.”

Maya Hippenstiel, who was close friends with Kernodle, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that her friend had the “biggest” and “best” personality—something that was matched by Chapin, who was Kernodle’s boyfriend.

Hippenstiel added that she’d become close with the entire friend group through Kernodle. She said that Mogen was the cleverest person she knew, always quick to point out anytime someone misspoke and turn it into a joke that made everyone laugh.

“Maddie was genuinely one of the funniest people I have ever met,” Hippenstiel said in an Instagram message to The Daily Beast. “On top of that she was really kind. Always willing to compliment you and mean it.”

With their loved ones gone, both Hippenstiel and Goncalves’ family said they’re ready for answers.

“I want to know that my daughter is safe wherever she is,” said Steve Goncalves. “I want to never have someone experience what I am—and the rest of my family is experiencing right now.”