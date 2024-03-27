Twitch’s Top Streamer ‘in a Bit of Shock’ After Cancer Diagnosis

Top Twitch streamer Ninja, who is so popular that Fortnite players can purchase a look-alike skin to play as him, revealed on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Tyler Blevins, a.k.a. Ninja, announced that he had early-stage melanoma in a post on X, saying he was “in a bit of shock” after he’d taken a visit to the dermatologist.

“There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages,” he wrote.

He said that another spot had appeared beside the first one on his foot, and that a large area had been removed to check for further spread.

“I’m grateful to have hope in finding this early, but please take this as a PSA to get skin checkups,” he said.

Ninja, who streams himself playing Fortnite Battle Royale, is Twitch’s most popular streamer, with a current audience of 19 million followers. He also has close to 24 million subscribers on YouTube. In 2023, Ninja revealed that he made over $140,000 in a month from streaming on Twitch, raking in close to $1,400 an hour.