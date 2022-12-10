Mr. Transparency Threatens Twitter Leakers

Elon Musk has reportedly given Twitter staff until 5 p.m. Saturday to respond to an email he sent and pledge not to leak internal information about the company to the media.

Journalist Zoe Schiffer of Platformer tweeted out the Musk missive which comes despite the Twitter CEO’s public push for free speech and transparency.

“This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law & Twitter will immediately seek damages,” Musk reportedly told staff.

He said slip-ups were understandable “but breaking your word by sending detailed info to the media” about the inner workings of the company “will receive the response it deserves.”

It seems that Musk’s threat didn’t sit well with at least some staffers who shared the contents of his email.

Schiffer said she decided against sharing the leaked email “as it’s clear Twitter is doing everything it can to catch sources.”

She also included a link to The Tech Worker Handbook to let employees who leak know they have rights.

Musk, who completed a $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in October, has already sacked 50 per cent of the social media company’s workforce, including dozens of employees who have pushed back against him.