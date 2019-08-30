Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Account Gets Hacked, Posts Racist Messages

On Friday, Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey began posting some strange tweets, suggesting that his account was compromised by hackers.

The tweets began around 12:45 p.m. PT on Friday, when @jack began rapid-tweeting a series of alternatingly offensive and incoherent content. Among the tweets, @jack’s account shared racial slurs, shoutouts to various people, the hashtag #ChucklingSquad, and a link to a Discord chat called “Chuckling Squad.”

“Hitler is innocent go follow @taytaylov3r if you want every jew gassed,” one tweet read.

The incident appears to be related to the recent Twitter hack of makeup artist and influencer James Charles Dorsey’s account, which also shared tweets referring to #ChucklingSquad.

Dorsey’s account is one of the most prominent on the platform and the Twitter CEO boasts 4.2 million followers.

This story is developing.