Twitter Goes on the Offensive With a ‘Poison Pill’ to Thwart Elon Musk

Thrust into chaos by Elon Musk, Twitter adopted a so-called “poison pill” on Friday to inhibit the world’s richest man—or any party—from taking over the company.

The rights plan, as a company press release called it, “will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium” or giving the board adequate time to consider the proposal.

The company said it could still a consider a takeover bid it believed was “in the best interests of Twitter and its shareholders.”

The poison pill will be activated if any party gains a stake in the company larger than 15 percent without the board’s approval. (Musk currently holds a 9.2 percent interest in the business.) At that point, other shareholders will be able to buy stock at a set price, making it harder for the initial purchaser to assume a controlling interest.

Musk threw markets into turmoil this week after submitting a non-binding offer to take Twitter private at a price of $54.20 per share—a number that, perhaps not coincidentally, including the digits 420, a figure frequently associated with marijuana and a recurring element of his online trolling.

There are plenty of other reasons to question the seriousness of his takeover offer, too.

This story is breaking and will be updated.