Two Americans Dead After Kidnapping in Mexican Border Town, Officials Say

Two of the four Americans who were kidnapped after driving into Mexico are dead, the governor of Tamaulipas State said Tuesday. Two others have reportedly survived the ordeal, one with unspecified injuries.

The group was located early this morning, and medics were headed to the scene, according to officials.

One of the four, Latavia “Tay” McGee, was there for a tummy tuck, her mother said Monday. The others were identified by family members as Zindell Brown, Shaeed Woodard, and Eric James Williams.

They entered Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, last Friday, crossing into Tamaulipas in a white minivan with North Carolina plates, according to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. A $50,000 reward was put up by the FBI for information leading to their return.

