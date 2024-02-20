Two Men Charged With Murder After Deadly Kansas City Parade Shooting

Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday they have charged two men with second-degree murder for their role in a parade shooting that killed a local DJ and injured two dozen others who were celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win last week.

They are the most serious charges to emerge from the incident to date, coming days after two teenagers were charged with illegally possessing guns and resisting arrest after shots rang out.

The two suspects, Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays, were identified by the Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker in a news conference. The men also face two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said gunfire erupted after a verbal dispute among “several people” got out of hand. Baker said Mays allegedly pulled his gun first, but it was Miller’s weapon that allegedly fired the bullet that killed the innocent bystander Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and radio host that was beloved by Kansas City’s Latino community.

Baker said there was no prior history between the suspects, who didn’t know each other.

Police said it had more than 800 officers patrolling the celebration, and videos from the scene showed cops and parade-goers working together to detain men who were fleeing the shooting scene. It’s unclear when Miller and Mays were taken into custody, but Baker said both men have been hospitalized since the shooting.

They are each being held on a $1 million bond, Baker said. She added that additional charges and suspects could be announced later.