Two People Shot Dead in College Dorm in Colorado Springs

Two people were found shot dead in a dorm room at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs campus on Friday, according to Colorado Springs police. Just before 6 a.m., university police received a call reporting that there had been shots fired. When they arrived they found two deceased people, each with at least one gunshot wound, and promptly notified Colorado Springs Police.

The campus briefly went on lockdown and the residents of one university residence hall called Alpine Village were told to shelter-in-place, though both orders were later lifted. The campus was also closed for the day.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident. An investigation is still ongoing and the identities of the victims have not been released, as the families are still being notified.

University chancellor Jennifer Sobanet released a campus update in which she expressed her grief at the incident and gratitude for the students who followed the lockdown orders.

“We are in shock as we process this tragic loss of two lives,” she said, adding, “My heart is broken for the victims of today's senseless violence.”