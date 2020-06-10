Police Confirm They Found Two Sets of Remains at Doomsday Stepdad’s Home

Idaho authorities confirmed Wednesday that “two sets of unidentified human remains” were found at doomsday author Chad Daybell’s home during an investigation into disappearance of his wife’s children.

Daybell was hit with two counts of felony destruction and concealment of evidence after investigators executed search warrants relating to the disappearance of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan—the children of Lori Vallow, who is in jail for child desertion and other charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon. Each felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

On Tuesday, the Rexburg Police Department said only that remains were found at the property and autopsy results are pending. But on Wednesday they disclosed that two sets were found—clearly suggesting they could be the missing kids.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, prosecutors allege that between September 2019 and June 2020, Daybell “willfully” concealed and destroyed human remains, knowing that the bodies “were about to be produced, used and/or discovered as evidence in a felony proceeding, inquiry” and investigation. The complaint also lists the two days that JJ and Tylee were missing—September 8 and September 23.

While it is not immediately clear what evidence prompted police to search Daybell’s house, the 51-year-old was taken in for questioning just five hours after authorities showed up and later booked into jail on the felony charges

According to East Idaho News, Daybell, the author of apocalyptic novels for a Mormon audience, was pulled over a mile from his home at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, handcuffed, and driven away. Police initially said he was taken in for questioning, but he was later booked into the Fremont County Jail hours later.

Aerial photos from Tuesday showed authorities dug up a patch of land with backhoes and erected a tent, suggesting they had specific information about where the remains might be found.

Authorities say that J.J., 7, and Tylee, 17, have not been seen since September. Since their disappearance, Vallow, 46, has refused to cooperate with the investigation and is now being held on $1 million bail.

Authorities allege Vallow failed to comply with a court order to produce her two children in January, obstructed police efforts to find them, and asked a friend to falsely tell police she was watching her son. She has denied the allegations.

Tylee and J.J’s disappearance brought scrutiny to the couple’s involvement in a community of doomsday preppers—and to the deaths of Vallow’s and Daybell’s previous spouses.

Daybell’s wife Tammy died of unknown causes in October. He declined an autopsy and married Vallow weeks later. Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox, claimed in July he shot her husband, Charles Vallow, in self-defense during a domestic dispute. Cox was not charged and later died of natural causes.

Charles Vallow had written in divorce and custody petitions that Lori had become obsessed with doomsday visions and had threatened his life. He said she believed she was reincarnated to lead people during the second coming of Jesus in July 2020 and said that if he got in the way of her saving humanity, she would kill him, according to NBC News.

Police have exhumed the body of Tammy Daybell, who was found dead at home. Initially listed as a natural death, it has since been classified as suspicious; an autopsy report has not yet been released.

The Idaho Attorney General's office in April took over an investigation into Daybell and Vallow in connection with Tammy's death. One court document in the case reveals potential charges could include conspiracy and murder, but no one has been charged.