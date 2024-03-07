Tyla Cancels Tour After ‘Silently Suffering’ With Injury

Grammy award winner Tyla won’t be performing live in North America this spring because of a long-term injury, the South African singer announced Thursday.

The “Water” singer canceled all of her North American shows, which were slated to begin with an April appearance at Coachella and end with a June performance at Gov Ball.

She shared her decision in a post on Instagram, saying she felt both “heartbroken” and “frustrated” that it had come to this.

“For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened,” she said. “I am absolutely heartbroken to say this but as of right now, I won’t be able to procede with the tour.”

“In consulting with medical professionals it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardize my long-term health and safety,” she added.

Tyla didn’t give any details as to what exactly her injury was. But she cheekily promised to be “even more of a problem” once she was pain-free. Her world tour was scheduled to kick off in Oslo on March 21 with a series of European dates before she crossed over to North America. She plans to reschedule those European shows for later in the summer, but hasn’t released any information yet.

“It’s hard having to turn down opportunities you’ve been waiting your whole life for but God has his plan,” she said.