Stepson of Ex ‘Real Housewives’ Star Arrested on Jan. 6 charges

Tyler Campanella, the stepson of former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Sigalit “Siggy” Flicker, was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to court records.

An FBI affidavit states that phone records subpoenaed by the government show that Campanella’s phone, which was associated with Flicker’s account, was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The FBI claims that an account linked to Flicker posted photos from inside the Capitol on the day of the riots, accompanied by a caption “I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you” and a “Stop the Steal” hashtag.

Campanella faces five misdemeanor charges.

The FBI says it spoke with a witness who knew Campanella and identified him from images from Jan. 6. In the images, the FBI says Campanella can be seen wearing a blue baseball hat with “Trump 2020” on the front and a red scarf that he used at times to cover his nose and mouth.

CCTV footage shows a man who the FBI says is Campanella entering the Capitol at 2:17 p.m. through the Senate Wing doors and then leaving through the Rotunda doors at 2:52 p.m.

Flicker, who appeared on the seventh and eighth seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, is a big supporter of Donald Trump. Her social media shows her photoshopping herself into pictures with the former president and was reportedly at Mar-a-Lago last month.

There is no indication that Flicker was at the Capitol and she has previously stated that she was in Florida on Jan. 6.