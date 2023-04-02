Another 4chan ‘Keyboard Commando’ Busted for Threatening Sheriff

Another 4chan user has been arrested for allegedly threatening a crusading Florida sheriff—who noted that this suspect, like the last one, still lives with his mother.

Tyler Meyer, 30, was picked up on Friday in San Diego and charged with making a written threat to kill or injure. He will be extradited from California.

“See you in sunny Florida,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood posted on Facebook with a mugshot of the shaggy suspect.

His arrest came just a few days after Chitwood greeted another 4chan commenter, Richard Golden, at the airport when he was extradited from New Jersey for allegedly making similar threats.

Chitwood has become a target of what he calls “keyboard commandos” for speaking out loudly and frequently against white supremacists who have infiltrated his county.

“It’s too bad Mike Chitwood isn’t safe now that I’m planning to kill him,” Meyer allegedly wrote on a 4chan board labeled “Politically Incorrect,” according to the sheriff.

“I’m going to shoot Mike Chitwood. I’m going to kill him by shooting him to death.”

The FBI alerted Chitwood to the threat and traced it to Meyer, who eventually admitted writing it, he said. Guns and ammunition were seized from his home when the San Diego Police showed up.