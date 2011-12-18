Typhoon Devastates The Philippines (Photos)

This weekend’s tropical storm continues to wreak havoc on the Philippines, as the death toll has risen to 927. Drowned bodies are now surfacing and the number is expected to grow even further as more bodies are found. The death toll does not include all those who are still missing following the storm—of which the country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has lost count. Some towns—filled with the smell of decomposing bodies—are planning mass burials for those killed in the typhoon’s aftermath.