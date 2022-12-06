Arrest Made After Bizarre Daycare Attack and Park Ranger Shooting

A North Carolina man was arrested late Monday after allegedly throwing a rock into a daycare center with hate speech written on it, an incident police say is connected to the shooting of a park ranger days earlier.

Tyson Lee Corpening, 36, faces seven charges—including attempted murder, assault of a deadly weapon with intent to kill, ethnic intimidation, and the threat of mass violence on the educational property. Corpening was taken into custody with the assistance of a SWAT team and the FBI.

He was being housed at the Mecklenburg County Jail and it was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Police say they were first called to the Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center, in Charlotte, around 8:40 a.m. on Monday after receiving reports that a rock had been thrown through the window “with a note containing hate speech and various threats toward children.” No injuries were reported from the incident and the details of the threat were still unclear.

The FBI was soon brought into the investigation, with police indicating the assault is connected to a shooting of a park ranger last week at the Friendship Sportsplex. The Nov. 27 incident, which took place within walking distance from the daycare, resulted in non-life-threatening injuries for the park ranger, as he was closing the sportsplex.

Police have not yet said how the two incidents are related but cited the “totality of the circumstances.”

“The first incident that happened we thought was probably an isolated incident, because this kind of incident is not common,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Maj. Melanie Peacock said during a Monday press conference.