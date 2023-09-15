UAW Hits ‘Big Three’ Automakers With Unprecedented Strike

The United Auto Workers are officially on strike at assembly plants owned by each of the “Big Three” car manufacturers—GM, Ford and Stellantis (formerly known as Chrysler)—the first time in history that there has been a simultaneous work stoppage at all three companies.

The union had set a midnight deadline Thursday night to reach an agreement with the trio of companies, after asking for a list of hefty demands including 40% raises for hourly workers, a shortened 32-hour work week, cost-of-living adjustments, increases to vacation and family leave, and a return to a traditional pension system, among other requests.

The auto manufacturers, however, have balked at the demands, with Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley saying during a Thursday interview on CNN that the proposals would “put us out of business.”

“You want us to choose bankruptcy over supporting our workers,” he added, lamenting the fact that the UAW had not come back to the table after the companies put together a record proposal to meet at least some of the union’s demands: 20% raises, cost of living increases and increases to vacation and family leave that would satisfy the UAW’s requests. “Nothing is going on,” Farley said of the negotiations on Thursday.

Just two weeks ago, President Joe Biden—who has personally intervened to speak with both sides of the impasse—sounded optimistic that a strike could be averted.

“I’m not worried about a strike,” he said at the time. “I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

But just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, UAW President Shawn Fain released a video address on Facebook and YouTube confirming that the strike would soon become a reality.

“For the first time in our history, we will strike all three of the ‘Big Three’ at once,” Fain said just after 10 p.m. Thursday in live remarks on Facebook and YouTube. He also outlined the union’s rather unique strategy of “stand-up” strikes, or targeted strikes, in which the UAW plans to “call on select facilities, locals or units to stand up and go on strike.”

The first round of plants where employees will walk off the job include a GM facility manufacturing trucks and vans in Wentzville, Missouri, Ford’s Ranger and Bronco plant in Wayne, Michigan, and a Stellantis-owned Jeep facility in Toledo, Ohio, according to Fain.

More facilities may be included in the strike if negotiations remain at an impasse, Fain said during his address.