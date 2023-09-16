Obama, Dems Line Up Behind UAW as Strike Continues

Ex-President Barack Obama has weighed in after the United Auto Workers went on strike following failed contract negotiations, calling on car manufacturers to take care of their employees.

“Now that our carmakers are enjoying robust profits, it’s time to do right by those same workers so the industry can emerge more united and competitive than ever,” Obama said.

On the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Obama recalled the controversial government bailout of the automakers now facing a labor action during the late-2000s financial crisis. The extension of more than $80 billion in federal assistance began in late 2008 under Obama’s predecessor, then-President George W. Bush, and was coupled with wage and benefit concessions from the UAW—which the union now seeks to reverse.

Although the policy began under Bush, Obama reaped both the political whirlwind and the political rewards from the bailout, widely credited with saving the American auto industry.

Obama’s comments followed remarks from President Joe Biden, who also noted the large profits General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis (once known as Chrysler) have gained in recent years, and urged the companies to share their wealth.

Other Democrats took a stronger stance, with Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman announcing on Twitter he was headed to Michigan to join one of the “targeted” actions, which the UAW has focused on crucial production facilities. The majority of the union’s members remain on the job.

On the Republican side, indicted Rep. George Santos brought his uniquely chaotic energy to an endorsement of the strike.

Santos’ Long Island-based district hosts the union hall of UAW Local 259, representing largely car dealership workers.

Ford and GM have confirmed to NBC that they have returned to the negotiating table with the UAW as the strike enters its second day.