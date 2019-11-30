Uber Is the Donald Trump of Rideshare Apps

Calling an Uber is an act in five parts: make a request, book a ride, find your driver, get home, text your friend once you’ve arrived to let them know you’re not stuffed in a trunk. I’ve asked relative strangers to message me when they’ve made it home, and I’ve demanded friends text me when they’re walking through their front door. For women, trans, and nonbinary people—especially of color—booking a ride with Uber, or any other ridesharing service, feels like a gamble.

That’s no longer the case in London. On Monday, Uber lost its license to operate in the British capital, due to a “pattern of failures that placed passenger safety at risk, including vulnerabilities in Uber’s app that allowed unauthorized drivers to carry thousands of riders,” according to The New York Times. (Uber plans to appeal the decision, and will continue to operate in London while the appeal is pending.)

So, why is this pattern allowed to continue here, in the United States? It’s simple: Gender-based violence is ingrained in our culture, and while Trump is hardly the cause we’ve collectively managed to overlook systemic sexual assault and harassment as effectively as we’ve overlooked the fact that a rapist is sitting in the Oval Office.