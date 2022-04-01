Ukraine Helicopters Launch First Cross-Border Airstrikes, Says Russia

Russia claims to have disabled Ukraine’s air capabilities, but on Friday the Kremlin said Ukraine had carried out a successful fiery attack on a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod.

If confirmed, it would be the first time Ukraine has launched a counter-attack into Russian territory.

Video of the attack shows several missiles being fired before a massive explosion as one of the fuel depot silos explodes. Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov blamed Ukraine for the attack via a Telegram message on Friday. “There was a fire at the petrol depot because of an air strike carried out by two Ukrainian army helicopters, who entered Russian territory at a low altitude,” he wrote.

No one was killed, but he said two workers suffered burns and some parts of the city were evacuated over fears the fuel fire would spread. Reuters reports that the firm that owns the depot said no one was injured in what they referred to as a blaze rather than an attack.

Western media on the ground have not been able to independently verify the claim, but Ukraine has not denied it. Bohdan Senyk, spokesman for Armed Forces of Ukraine, said there was “no information” about Russia’s claims.

The depot is just over 20 miles from the Russian border with Ukraine. An ammunition depot in the same city caught fire earlier in the week, but that was not blamed on Ukraine.

Russia suggested that the attack could “hinder” peace talks. “Of course, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of negotiations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to various media reports.