Iranian Missile Blew Passenger Jet Out of the Sky, U.S. Suspects

U.S. officials now suspect the Ukrainian airliner that crashed on Tuesday night in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was shot out of the sky by one of Iran’s anti-aircraft missile systems, probably as the result of a horrifying mistake.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, a Boeing 737-800 travelling from Tehran to Kyiv, went down in flames just as Iran fired a ground to ground missile fusillade at two U.S.-used military bases in neighboring Iraq. While investigators have made no determination into the cause of the crash, a Ukranian government source told The Daily Beast that their leading theory at the moment is that an Iranian missile downed the doomed plane.

President Donald Trump speculated publicly on Thursday that the Iranians shot down the plane, an allegation first reported by Newsweek.

“I have my suspicions. I don’t want to say that because other people have their suspicions also,” Trump said at the White House when asked what he thought happened to PS752. “It was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood and somebody could have made a mistake. Some people say it was mechanical. I personally don’t think that’s even a question, personally. So we’ll see what happens.”

The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment. But a senior European official read in on the intelligence said that the U.S. has determined Iran likely shot down the plane.

Newsweek reported that the preliminary assessment by U.S. officials was that a Russian-manufactured anti-aircraft system fired at the civilian airliner by mistake during a moment of massively heightened U.S.-Iran tensions following the U.S. assassination of Iranian external-security chief Qassem Soleimani.

The international nature of that tangle of weapons systems and security interests–a Russian air defense system, a Ukranian airliner, tensions with the United States–complicates the efforts at investigating the crash.

Already, the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, Ali Abedzadeh, said this week that the country “will not give the black boxes to the manufacturer and the Americans. It’s not yet clear which country the black box will go to for the investigation.” Responding to reports of a possible missile strike on the aircraft on Thursday, Abezadeh called the allegations “illogical” and “scientifically impossible.”

CBS News reported that U.S. intelligence picked up signals of a radar being turned on and American satellites also detected two surface-to-air missile launches, which happened shortly before the plane exploded.

A preliminary report by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said the flight took off from Imam Khomeini Airport en route to Kyiv at 6:13 AM local time and crashed shortly thereafter. The Iranian missiles targeting bases in Iraq had been launched about five hours earlier.

“The flight continued to climb while controlled by Imam Khomeini control tower, then was delivered to approach unit at Mehrabad Airport, and was approved to climb to 26,000 feet. After losing contact with [air traffic control] at time 06:18, the aircraft crashed near Sabashahr, located on Tehran outskirts.”

Witnesses on the ground and aboard other flights interviewed by Iranian investigators said “a fire appeared on the aircraft which was intensifying, then impacted the ground causing an explosion.”

Under international aviation rules, authorities in the country where the crash took place has the authority to lead a crash investigation. Countries representing the owner of a crashed aircraft, its manufacturer, and the victims may also participate in the investigation.

Among the dead were nationals from over a half dozen countries. Eighty-two were listed as Iranian and 63 as Canadians, many of them of Iranian origin.

In a statement issued Thursday, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he’d been in contact with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, and "Stressed the need for Canadian officials to be quickly granted access to Iran to provide consult services, help with the identification of the deceased and take part in the investigation of the crash."

Shortly after the crash, images began circulating on social media purporting to show remnants from a missile fired by a Russian-manufactured SA-15 air defense system near the site of the crash. Iran’s air defense is equipped with the SA-15 system, but open source imagery experts cautioned that pictures remain unverified.

“Currently there are two separate images showing what appear to be the same Tor missile head on the ground. Statements have been made which claim these images were taken in the vicinity of the crash,” Nick Waters, a senior investigator at Bellingcat, an open source investigative news organization, told The Daily Beast. “However, no-one has yet been able to verify these images, and since they do not contain any view of the background, it is not possible yet to be certain of where they were taken.”

The prospect that PS752 was shot down by accident over a conflict zone raises memories of the downing of MH17, a Malaysian airliner, blasted out of the sky above Ukraine by a Russian-made BUK anti-aircraft missile in 2014, killing all 298 people aboard.

But for Iranians the incident has a particular resonance, reminding them of an incident in 1988 when a U.S. warship shot Iran Air 655 out of the sky above the Gulf, killing all 290 people aboard, including more than 60 children.=