Uma Thurman Reveals Why She Stepped Away From Action Movies

Kill Bill icon Uma Thurman has opened up about why she walked away from action films before reentering the genre with her new film, The Old Guard 2. Thurman, 55, will play alongside Charlize Theron in the upcoming superhero flick, which hits the big screen on July 2. Thurman told Jimmy Fallon on a Tuesday appearance of The Tonight Show that she chose to step back for over two decades to preserve her legacy as an action star. “I never really followed Kill Bill up with action because I didn’t kind of want to be in a whole bunch of ‘B’ action movies," she said. ”When you do Kill Bill, you never stop hearing about, you know, it’s like, ‘Oh, got to be very careful about what I do next.’ So I did other stuff.” But when The Old Guard 2 rolled around, Thurman said it “seemed different” and decided that now was a good time to “put my toe into action again.” The Pulp Fiction star said that the first film in the series was “unique,” “moving,” and had “character and depth.” She added that her co-star Theron was “epic” in the first movie and that she was ready to “go support her and fight her and battle her out.”