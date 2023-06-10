Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Dead in Prison at 81

Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, who killed three people and hurt two dozen more in a deranged reign of terror that lasted two decades, was reportedly found dead in his prison cell on Saturday.

A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed the 81-year-old’s death at a medical facility in North Carolina where he was moved in 2021 because of health issues.

No cause of death was released.

Kaczynski was serving four life sentences after pleading guilty to 16 bombings between 1978 and 1995 in a twisted one-man rebellion against modern life waged from a Montana shack.

He was turned in by his brother, David, who recognized his writing style in a manifesto published by The Washington Post and The New York Times.

“It was a nightmare,” David Kaczynski said in 2005, according to the Associated Press. “I was literally thinking, ‘My brother’s a serial killer, the most wanted man in America.’”