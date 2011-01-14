Unabomber's Brother Talks About Loughner Family on Parker/Spitzer
David Kaczynski, the Unabomber's brother, opened up to Eliot Spitzer about his experience coping with his brother's crime. "I think it's very unfair that we're expecting them to talk at this moment," he said of the Loughner family.
