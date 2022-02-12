This Heavy Shirt Is the Perfect Layering Choice for a Wide Temperature Range

United by Blue, the brand behind the garment officially called the Organic Corduroy Overshirt calls this heavy but cozy garment a “shacket.” That’s a portmanteau of “shirt” and “jacket,” of course, and it would be a bit too twee a word for me were it not so damned accurate here. I really do wear this thing like a jacket some days, and like a shirt on others. In fact, it does double-duty in “shirt mode,” so let’s start there.

Worn like the button-down, this garment works perfectly over a t-shirt on a mild day. Cooler day? Go with a long sleeve tee. Cold day? Wear it underneath a heavier coat.

Ah, but what about a chilly day that’s not quite bitter? Do what I do, and wear your shacket over a sweater worn over a tee. Not only will you be nice and warm, but layering looks cool, so rock it.

This shacket features a thick collar, broad wale lines (“wales” being the actual vertical stripes that define corduroy), a jacket-like straight hemline, and dual chest pockets which are also handy for things you want to put into pockets.

United by Blue Corduroy Overshirt Down from $118 This is the perfect layering piece for just about any casual look. Buy at United By Blue $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

As for the composition of the Corduroy Overshirt itself, that’s where United by Blue garments truly stand out. This jacket is made from organic cotton and features “vegetable ivory” corozo buttons made from Tagua palm nuts. All of the materials used here are highly sustainable and production is certified as responsible.

United by Blue is in fact a certified B Corp, and FYI: “B Corporations are defined as businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. They are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.”

So you can feel good (morally) about wearing this shacket while you look also look and feel good physically. And that’s all good.

