Universal Standard’s Universally Stylish Clothing Is 75% Off

I take strangers’ compliments more seriously than friends — I can’t help it! And the other day, I wore a pair of Universal Standard pants out on a walk with my dog and boom, a stranger said she loved my pants. If you want to be stopped by random passers-by telling you that you look amazing, well you’re in luck, because Universal Standard is having a massive sample sale right now, with up to 75% off select styles.

Up to 75% Off Select Styles Shop at Universal Standard $

The pants in question were the Karlee Stretch Cotton Twill Cargo Pants, which feature a button closure in the front, but a comfortable elastic waistband in the back—and they’re 36% off. But there are dresses, tops, skirts, and more, all on sale. I paired the pants with this top and felt like a chic Parisian, effortlessly taking a stroll with my tiny dog, an experience I don’t take lightly. Universal Standard makes clothes that every woman, of every size and shape, will feel good in and now’s your chance to stock your closet with wardrobe staples at a huge discount.

