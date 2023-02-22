Anti-Vax Novak Djokovic Trying to Enter U.S. for Tennis Tournaments
Despite remaining unvaccinated against COVID, tennis star Novak Djokovic wants to enter the U.S. to play in tournaments in California and Florida next month. “I have a big desire to be there,” Djokovic told the Associated Press. The Transportation Security Administration has extended its requirement that foreign air travelers be vaccinated through April 10, after both the Indian Wells tournament and Miami Open. The 35-year-old was previously deported from Australia just before the 2022 Australian Open and has waged a long-running legal battle with the country over his visa status. However, Australia lifted its vaccine mandate last July and Djokovic was able to participate this year, winning his 22nd Grand Slam in singles, a tie for most-ever wins with Rafael Nadal. If the U.S. doesn’t budge on its requirements, Djokovic will be shut out of two of the highest profile non-Grand Slam tournaments of the year. Or, he could just get vaccinated.