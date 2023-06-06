Shop These Sun-Safe UPF Clothing Items & Brands To Protect Your Skin (& Style) This Summer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

By now you've probably heard of SPF, a.k.a Sun Protection Factor and the importance of monitoring the amount of sunlight exposure you get. But have you ever heard of UPF, a.k.a Ultraviolet Protection Factor? Don't let SPF steal all the sunlight, because we should absolutely be paying attention to UPF as well.

UPF differs from the more commonly-known SPF because it “measures the amount of UV radiation that can penetrate fabric and reach your skin,” according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, whereas SPF is applied directly to your skin and needs to be reapplied while out in the sun. And yes, applying SPF is still crucial to protect your skin and help prevent sun damage and certain skin cancers from potentially developing. But, wearing sun-safe clothing is also something incredibly smart you can do to help protect your skin.

Thankfully, there are brands out there that specialize in manufacturing UPF clothing that doesn’t look any different than other basic athletic and beachwear clothing; in fact, some of the most notable and best-selling brands, like Lululemon and Hanes, sell fun and functional UPF clothing that are arguably just as attractive and desirable as other options. So, without further ado, enjoy this carefully curated list of UPF clothing brands and pieces considerately created with sun protection as a main priority.

Patagonia Crafted with lightweight and breathable fabric, Patagonia’s Tropic Comfort Natural Crew is a stylish and staple piece of UPF clothing. This shirt is designed with a relaxed fit for ease of movement and its material was sourced from sustainable forests, so you can feel good while wearing it and about wearing it. The Tropic Comfort Natural Hoody also has a super-soft feel and comes in cool summer shades. Both pieces feature thumbholes for added sun protection and a hanging loop at the back of the neck so you can store it nicely. Buy At Huckberry $ 79 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lululemon One of the most beloved activewear brands, it’s no surprise that Lululemon is also on top of things in terms of UV protection. The brand’s Waterside Relaxed UV Protection Long-Sleeve Shirt is designed to keep you comfortable and protected in-between swims this summer, but it’s also cute enough to wear just on its own on or off the boardwalk. I’m also obsessed with the brand’s Running Visor that’s currently half off and comes in black and white and a stunning hot pink shade that’s giving Barbiecore. Buy At Lululemon $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lilly Pulitzer Okay, so if you didn’t know, built-in bras in tank tops are a total game changer, and Lilly Pulitzer not only sells that in a super cute vibrant floral design, but one that provides UPF 50+. The brand’s Luxletic Asana Bra Tank is the “Celestial Blue Cay” to keep sun rays at bay and away from your skin. It’s also crafted with moveable spandex fabric and super soft Meryl yarn that provides superior moisture management. Pair it with the matching skort and slay the set of your summer dreams. And don’t forget to get a hat for added style and protection. Buy At Lilly Pulitzer $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Somewhere Sunny For the people who enjoy a casual or sporty look, I am absolutely in love with this palm tree design hat that’s made from hemp, organic cotton, and polyester and semi-structured for great comfort and fit. It’s lightweight, breathable, and dries fast and comes in four cool and classic shades. Somewhere Sunny strives to be eco-friendly with its sun wear and its full line of swimwear is made with roughly 90% plastic water bottles. The brand has a wide array of everyday men’s and women’s tops and is brimming the surface to become a staple in style, sustainability, and sun protection. Buy At Somewhere Sunny $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Solbari This is the most stylish sun hat I’ve scrolled upon in recent memory, and, with thanks to its ultra wide brim, it blocks 98% of UVA and UVB rays. Choose between navy and beige, black and beige, burgundy and beige, and just good old classic beige itself. This hat is also travel-friendly and can be stored in your bag or luggage, so you can take it to your local beachside town or to an island far, far away this summer. Plus take 10% off with the code SAVE10. Buy At Solbari $ 59 Free Shipping | Free Returns

BALEAF Down from $25 If you’re looking for basic sun protection just to test it out that isn’t as pricey, look no further than Amazon’s best-selling brand BALEAF. From its hooded running jacket that provides UPF 50+ protection (so you no longer need to worry about reapplying sunscreen on long runs) to its very cute basic sleeveless workout tank (for those scorching hot days when you can’t bear sleeves and are willing to reapply sunscreen), the brand has you and your skin covered in many ways. Shop the full UPF collection, with 300+ top results, here. Buy At Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Coolibar Talk about the perfect pants to wear to the beach and strut down the boardwalk in. Coolibar’s UPF 50+ 100% polyester wide-leg pants block 98% of UVA and UVB rays and sit comfortably on one’s hips for free movement. Available in white, navy, black, and grey and an assortment of fun and tropical patterns, these pants are a must in the names of style and sun protection. Buy At Amazon $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hanes Why wouldn’t Hanes produce UPF protection clothing – they already offer so many other staple clothing pieces. The brand’s moisture-wicking Long-Sleeve Pack comes in various colors and offers a tailored fit at a lower price. Hanes also offers the same UPF 50+ protection in a Short-Sleeve Pack that allows you to pick different colors in the pack so you can sport more than one fun summertime piece. Buy At Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

