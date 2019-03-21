Victorinox’s New Tech-Forward Carry-On Is Proof That Well-Designed Luggage Can Balance Form and Function

When I travel, I’m often faced with a repeating dilemma: Should I forget about trying to work out during this weeklong or half week trip, or should I find a way to fit my fitness essentials alongside my work essentials into my spacially-challenged carry-on?
But after Victorinox sent me its new Connex Frequent Flyer hardside carry-on, I didn’t have to sacrifice any of my belongings to the gods of limited cabin space. Instead, the well-engineered interior compartmentalization of the Connex, paired with its compact design, meant I get to run in the dry, perfect weather Los Angeles is offering up this week. And it easily fit into the overhead compartment inside the cabin.
The tech capabilities in the Connex really shine: It’s packed with an integrated multitool inspired by the Swiss Army Knife that includes a USB port, SIM card replacement tool, ID tag, and pen (and yes, it’s all TSA-safe). The USB port gives you easy access from the outside of the case to a battery that’s connected on the inside. While the battery isn’t included, I actually prefer it this way: I know what my portable charging needs are and am free to choose the right capacity battery for me. And speaking of the TSA, you get a great TSA-approved set of zippered locks in the Connex. Its upright, 360-degree four-wheel design makes it butter smooth to operate and navigate across sidewalks and airport floors alike.
My favorite features of the Connex are its wise use of space on the inside and its outstandingly great looks. The main compartment can expand to give you more space if you need it but I didn’t have to go that far despite fitting in running clothes and shoes and office wear for nearly a week’s travel. Zippered walls between chambers of the suitcase allow you to seamlessly separate items based on your inner catalog (mine is office vs gym wear, for example). Finally, the polycarbonate exterior glistens in a very attractive manner that despite the singularly black styled exterior, the Connex provides a well-balanced aesthetic.
If you’ve been looking to upgrade your carry-on in preparation for upcoming travel — by plane or car — I highly recommend you get a smarter suitcase than the one you have and to be sure it’s as well designed as the Connex.
