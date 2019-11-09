Upshot of Trump’s Bigotry: More Muslims Are Getting Elected!

If Donald Trump thought his despicable attacks on Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were going to intimidate Muslim women from running for office, he doesn’t know Muslim women. In fact, Trump’s comments did just the opposite—they inspired even more Muslim women to not just run for office, but to win.

On Tuesday, four Muslim women from Virginia to Maine to Minnesota won elections and made history as the first to ever hold those positions. In Virginia, there were two wins. Ghazala Hashmi became the first Muslim woman ever elected to the Virginia State Senate, defeating an incumbent Republican in a red district. While Abrar Omeish, 24, was elected to the Fairfax County School Board, making her not just the first Muslim but, as she told me, the first person of Libyan heritage she believes ever elected to office in the United States.

In Maine, Safiya Khalid, 23, was elected as the first Somali immigrant to serve on the city council in Lewiston. While in Minnesota, another young Muslim immigrant was making history, as 23-year old Nadia Mohamed became the first Somali Muslim ever elected to the St. Louis Park City Council.