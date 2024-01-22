CHEAT SHEET
U.S. and U.K. Return to Bomb More Houthi Sites in Yemen
The U.S. and U.K. joined forces with several other nations on Monday for the second round of coordinated strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen. The allied forces used fighter jets, as well as missiles launched from warships and submarines, to wreck Houthi missile storage sites and launchers, officials told the Associated Press. The joint attacks are the latest in a retaliatory campaign that President Biden recently admitted has yet to deter the Yemeni rebels from disrupting global trade in the Red Sea. The Houthis have been harassing ships for months in attacks they say are in solidarity with Palestinians suffering under Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip.