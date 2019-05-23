U.S. Charges Assange With Publishing Classified Information, a Move Unprecedented in American History

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

In a stunning escalation of the Trump administration’s war on the press, the Justice Department has indicted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange under the Espionage Act. It's the first time in modern U.S. history a publisher has been charged for revealing government secrets under the 1917 law.

John Demers, the chief of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, said Assange was “no journalist” in a briefing for reporters announcing the superseding indictment. Demers cited WikiLeaks’ alleged publication of the names of U.S. government sources, saying the publication endangered people in China, Iran, and Syria.

“Assange is not being charged simply because he is a publisher,” added Zach Terwilliger, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, where Assange was indicted.

WikiLeaks on Twitter called the prosecution “the end of national security journalism and the First Amendment.”

The indictment announced Thursday in Washington, D.C. charges Assange with 16 counts of variously receiving or disclosing material leaked by then-Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, which WikiLeaks published as the Iraq and Afghanistan “War Logs” following Manning’s arrest. Assange is also charged with one count of conspiracy to receive the documents, and an 18th count carries over the previous charge against Assange accusing him of conspiring to violate computer hacking laws.

Assange was first charged by the U.S. in April with conspiracy for allegedly helping Manning crack a Defense Department computer. Assange is awaiting extradition to the U.S. in London after he was kicked out the Ecuadorian embassy there in April.