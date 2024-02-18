U.S. Conducts 5 New Strikes in Houthi-Controlled Yemen

The U.S. said on Sunday that it had successfully carried out a round of airstrikes on Houthi vessels and anti-ship cruise missiles, including the first unmanned underwater vessel the Iranian-backed militia is believed to have used since it began attacking ships in the Red Sea late last year.

In a tweet, U.S. Central Command announced that five “self-defense” strikes had been conducted against the unmanned underwater vessel, one unmanned surface vessel, and three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time. The command said that the targets had “presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.”

“These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safe and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels,” Central Command said.

The militant group began its attacks on Oct. 23, targeting both U.S. and international commercial ships after the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas. In January, the U.S. led a coalition effort to launch dozens of strikes across Yemen against Houthi targets, hitting more than 60 sites in 28 locations.

More strikes have been launched in the weeks since, escalating as the Biden administration adopted what it called a “multi-tiered” response after a Jan. 28 drone strike killed three U.S. troops in Jordan. Another Iranian-backed militia, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, subsequently claimed responsibility for the attack.

Though other groups in the region, such as Kataib Hezbollah, have backed down and suspended hostile operations against U.S. troops under threat of fire, the Houthis have repeatedly made clear their intentions to persist until a ceasefire is declared in the Gaza Strip.

“ These attacks against international shipping have endangered mariners, disrupted the free flow of commerce, and interfered with navigational rights and freedoms. ” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken

“We are prepared for a long-term confrontation with the forces of tyranny,” a spokesperson said late last month. “The Americans, the British and those who coordinated with them must realize the power of the sovereign Yemeni decision and that there is no debate or dispute over it.”

The Biden administration removed the Houthis from a State Department list of “foreign terrorist organizations” in 2021. Over the weekend, the department announced that the Houthis would be placed back on the list next month.

“Since November, the Houthis have launched unprecedented attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as well as military forces positioned in the area to defend the safety and security of commercial shipping,” a press release attributed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken read. “These attacks against international shipping have endangered mariners, disrupted the free flow of commerce, and interfered with navigational rights and freedoms. This designation seeks to promote accountability for the group’s terrorist activities.

“If the Houthis cease their attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” it added, “the United States will reevaluate this designation.”