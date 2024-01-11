The U.S. Embassy in Colombia on Wednesday warned Americans about using dating apps in the country after a string of “suspicious” deaths in recent weeks.

In a public security alert, the embassy in Bogota said it is aware of eight suspicious deaths of “private U.S. citizens” in Medellin between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31. “The deaths appear to involve either involuntary drugging overdose or are suspected homicides,” the alert said.

The embassy said the deaths aren’t believed to be linked, owing to the different circumstances of the cases. Several of those cases, however, “point to possible drugging, robbery, and overdose, and several involve the use of online dating applications,” the embassy said.

The deaths come after the embassy recorded an increase in reports over the last year of incidents in which dating apps were used by criminals to lure victims, typically agreeing to meet in a public place before later assaulting and robbing them. Some cases involve the use of sedatives to subdue victims, the embassy said.

“Numerous U.S. citizens in Colombia have been drugged, robbed, and even killed by their Colombian dates,” the embassy said. It adds that many of these crimes “routinely go underreported,” as victims are embarrassed and unwilling to go through with the judicial process.

As well exercising caution when using dating apps in Colombia, Americans are advised to “strongly consider” only meeting with strangers in the country in public places. Private locations like hotel rooms and residences should be avoided as they are “where crimes are most likely to occur,” the embassy said.

“If inviting an individual that you just met to your residence or hotel room, speak to your door attendant/concierge beforehand and establish a policy as to what information your new visitor should provide before being authorized entry (photo of identification, etc.) and what process should be followed when your visitor departs,” the advice continues.

The embassy also suggested that Americans inform friends and family members of any date plans, including information about where they are going, whom they are meeting, and the app they used to meet the date. “Victims who are targeted via online dating applications tend to have their electronic devices stolen which often contain all evidence of communication with the assailants,” the embassy said.

If the worst should happen, the embassy advises that Americans do not attempt to physically resist any robbery for a simple reason: “Victims of crime who resist robbery are more likely to be killed.”