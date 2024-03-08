The U.S. Embassy in Russia issued a security alert Thursday warning that unspecified “extremists” are planning imminent attacks in Moscow and advised any American citizens to avoid large gatherings in the city for 48 hours.

The warning did not give details of the potential threat but said the attacks could potentially target concerts. News of the alert came after state media reported that Russian security services had prevented an armed attack on a Moscow synagogue planned by the Afghan branch of ISIS.

The U.S. government advises all of its citizens to avoid any kind of travel to Russia owing to the “unpredictable consequences of the unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces,” and the threat of Americans being harassed or detained by security officials.

It is not clear if the security alert was related to the reported foiled ISIS plot. According to TASS, the FSB said in a statement that the terrorists were “preparing an attack on the congregation of a synagogue with the use of firearms.” The security agency said the suspects “put up armed resistance” during an FSB operation to detain them and the group was “neutralized by return fire.”

A search of accommodation used by the suspects turned up more weapons, ammunition, and “components for an improvised explosive device,” the FSB said.