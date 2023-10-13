U.S. Intel Uncovers North Korea’s Alarming Delivery to Russia

North Korea has delivered weaponry to Russia to use in the ongoing war in Ukraine, the White House National Security Council revealed Friday.

“We now have information that North Korea has delivered arms to Russia for use in Ukraine. Our information indicates that in recent weeks, North Korea has provided Russia with more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions,” White House National Security Council coordinator John Kirby told reporters on a call Friday. “Today we are releasing imagery showing the movement of these containers from the DPRK into Russia by ship.”

Russian and North Korean officials have been working to build closer military ties in recent months. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang this summer with the goal of increasing weapons sales to Russia, the White House announced earlier this year.

North Korea transferred the arms to Russia between Sept. 7 and Oct. 1, according to imagery the White House shared with reporters Friday. The arms were shipped from Najin, North Korea, and arrived in Dunay, Russia on Sept. 12, the image shows. The containers were then moved by rail.

“We condemn the DPRK for providing Russia with this military equipment, which will be used to attack Ukrainian cities, kill Ukrainians civilians, and further Russia’s illegitimate war,” Kirby said.

The Biden administration has also grown increasingly alarmed about Russia’s willingness to assist North Korea in exchange for the military aid.

“In return for support, we assess Pyongyang is seeking military assistance from Russia including fighter aircraft, surface to air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment or other materials and other advanced technologies,” Kirby said. “This expanding military partnership between the DPRK and Russia, including any technology transfers from Russia to the DPRK, undermines regional stability and the global non proliferation regime.”

The U.S. intelligence community was monitoring if Russia was providing that kind of assistance to North Korea, and had already observed Russian ships offloading containers that may be “initial deliveries of material from Russia,” Kirby said.

The U.S. government has accused North Korea of shipping artillery shells and rockets to Russia in the past.