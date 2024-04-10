U.S. Intel Warns of Imminent Iranian Strike on Israel: Report

The Biden administration believes that an Iranian attack on Israel is imminent, according to a Bloomberg report released Wednesday.

The dramatic escalation would come days after a strike on an Iranian mission in Damascus killed a top Iranian commander and other IRGC officials. Iran has blamed Israel for the attack and vowed to retaliate.

The Israeli military has been on “heightened” alert for possible attacks from Iran in the aftermath of the assassination, although it has not publicly claimed responsibility for the deadly Damascus strike . The Israeli Defense Forces have been preparing for a possible strike from Tehran by boosting air defenses, jamming GPS, and canceling leave for soldiers in combat units.

The attack could come in the form of missile or drone strikes against Israeli government sites, Bloomberg reported.

The White House National Security Council declined to comment.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Iran is threatening a “significant attack on Israel.” He added in his remarks that United States’ commitment to Israel is “iron-clad.”

“As I told prime minister Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is iron clad. Let me say it again, iron-clad. We're gonna do all we can to protect Israel's security,” the president said.

This story is developing.