Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the U.S. has received reports of Americans either killed or detained in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, promising that the rescue of any citizens held in either country will be a domestic priority.

“We have reports that several Americans were killed. We’re working overtime to verify that,” Blinken said on CNN’s State of the Union. “At the same time, there are reports of missing Americans and there again, we’re working to verify those reports.”

Blinken reiterated the promise to verify reports on Meet the Press and Face the Nation. The violence in Israel and Gaza has left hundreds dead and thousands injured since Saturday, according to The New York Times, when Hamas terrorists launched attacks by air, land, and sea on Israeli cities and took scores of soldiers and citizens hostage. Israel responded with bomb strikes along the Gaza Strip, and its security cabinet declared a state of war on Sunday.

Blinken described the conflict as “the worst attack on Israel since the Yom Kippur war in 1973” and said he has been in constant communication with the Israeli government since the strikes began. “We have been on the phones throughout our government over the last 24 hours, engaging everyone in the region and well beyond, both to make sure that there is support for Israel and that every country is using every effort to pull Hamas back and to prevent this from escalating,” Blinken said.

The secretary chose not to discuss the intelligence failures that led to the surprise assault on Israel, telling ABC’s This Week that “there will be time” to hold a postmortem. But the immediate focus needed to be on repelling Hamas militants, he said—despite the close relationship between U.S. and Israeli intelligence agencies, both of which appeared not to foresee the ambush.

“The intensity of the fighting is real,” Blinken told George Stephanopoulos. “And we had about 1,000 Hamas militants who infiltrated Israel, most of them seem to have either been killed or have gone back into into Gaza. But as I said, intensifying remains. So that’s the focus and the focus is also on taking steps to make sure to the best of their ability for Israel, that this doesn’t repeat itself.”