U.S. Navy Chief Charged With Espionage in Japan

The charge sheet names Chief Petty Officer Fire Controlman Bryce Pedicini, alleging he delivered classified information to a foreign contact in 2022 and 2023.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) off the coast of Haiti in Jan. 2010.

MC2(SW) Candice Villarreal/US Navy/Handout/Digital/Corbis via Getty Images

A U.S. Navy chief petty officer stationed in Japan is facing four charges alleging he committed espionage and shared classified material with a member of a foreign government, according to a charge sheet obtained by USNI News.

The charge sheet names Chief Petty Officer Fire Controlman Bryce Pedicini, who was assigned to the Japan-based destroyer USS Higgins (DDG-76).

The charging sheet listed a whopping 19 infractions committed by Pedicini including failing to report a foreign contact, as well as the solicitation of unauthorized materials by a member of a foreign government.

The charge sheet alleged that Pedicini delivered documents relating to national defense multiple times to a contact in Hampton Roads, Virginia between Nov. 2022 and Feb. 2023.

In May 2023, while in Yokosuka, Japan, Pedicini allegedly brought a personal electronic device into a restricted area and processed classified information on a system not approved for that material. USNI News reported that he took pictures of secret information on a computer screen.

According to the charge sheet, Pedicini was arrested in May 2023, and has been in pre-trial confinement ever since.

He was set to go to trial today in San Diego, according to the U.S. Navy trial docket.

