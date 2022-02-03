‘There Was Blood Everywhere’: Six Kids Reported Dead After Overnight U.S. Raid in Syria

An overnight U.S. raid in Syria has left six children and four women dead, according to first responders at the scene. Horrific photos and videos show pools of blood and scattered body parts on the ground.

U.S. Special Forces carried out the deadly two-hour raid in the village of Atmeh in northwestern Syria early Thursday morning. Speaking to AP, residents described an eruption of noise from helicopters, explosions and machine-gun fire as part of the U.S. operation that appeared to target a two-story house that was surrounded by olive trees.

It’s not known why the house was targeted, but the Pentagon described the operation as a large-scale counterterrorism raid. In a brief statement, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby declared the mission to be “successful,” and added: “There were no U.S. casualties.”

However, the Syrian Civil Defense, a group of volunteer first responders known as the White Helmets, described a chaotic scene where six children and four women were among 13 people killed in the shelling. One witness who lives nearby told Reuters: “There was blood everywhere.”

Footage from Syrian news channels showed the top floor of the house was largely destroyed in the operation. In the parts of the building that were still standing, blood and body parts were shown splattered across the floor, and video reviewed by Reuters showed the bodies of two children.

Photos from the destroyed home showed evidence that suggested children were nearby. A wooden crib was seen on the floor of one destroyed bedroom, a plastic swing was still hanging on one of the walls that resisted the shelling, and damaged dolls were shown on the ground.

Village resident Omar Saleh told AP his windows began to shake at 1:10 a.m. local time when helicopters flew over his home, then a loudspeaker blared out an announcement ordering women to leave the area. “This went on for 45 minutes. There was no response. Then the machine gun fire erupted,” Saleh recounted, saying it lasted for two hours.

An unnamed resident told Reuters that he left his home after midnight to investigate the noise before the violence began. “Ten minutes later we heard screams: ‘Surrender, the house is surrounded,’” he said. “We heard fire. There was shelling from airplanes and machine guns.”

The Pentagon has offered up scant details of the raid.

One unnamed U.S. official told AP that Special Forces had to blow up one of its own helicopters after it suffered a mechanical fault at the scene. The target of the raid has not yet been identified, but rebel sources told Reuters that it may have been an unnamed al Qaeda-linked jihadist.

It was the biggest U.S. raid in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province since 2019, when then-President Donald Trump ordered a strike that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.