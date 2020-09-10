U.S. Sanctions Rudy Ally and Biden Dirt-Peddler for ‘Election Interference’

The US. Treasury Department sanctioned on Thursday one of Rudy Giuliani’s Ukrainian allies for interference in the U.S. elections. Andriy Derkach worked closely with the president’s personal attorney—and with the Trump-friendly cable network, OANN—to push accusations of political misconduct against Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Derkach, a member of Kyiv’s parliament, has also been supplying documents to Republicans on Capitol Hill, where Sen. Ron Johnson as part of his election-eve investigation into the Bidens’ conduct in Ukraine.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.