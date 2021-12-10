Supreme Court Greenlights Challenges to Texas Abortion Ban

In an 8-1 vote, the Supreme Court on Friday ruled that abortion providers in Texas may challenge SB8, the state’s extreme “heartbeat bill,” by suing certain state licensing officials in federal court.

However, the justices—by a 5-4 vote—will not allow lawsuits against state judges, state clerks, or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton because he has “no enforcement authority.”

The court also threw out a challenge by the U.S. Department of Justice to the constitutionality of SB8, keeping Texas’ near-total abortion ban in effect for now.

More to come