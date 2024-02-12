Usher Got a Las Vegas Marriage License Before His Super Bowl Show
MY BOO
Usher and his girlfriend obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas last week before his Super Bowl halftime show, reports say. The singer, 45, and partner Jennifer Goicoechea filed their application for the license Thursday, the Clark County Clerk’s Office told USA Today. According to People, court records show that a marriage certificate has not yet been filed. The potential union would be Usher’s third marriage and Goicoechea’s first. The couple already have two kids together—Sovereign Bo, a daughter born in 2020, and son Sire Castrello who arrived a year later. Usher also has another two children—Usher “Cinco” V, 16, and 15-year-old Naviyd Ely—with his first wife, Tameka Foster. He and Foster were married between 2007-2009, with Usher later marrying entertainment executive Grace Harry in 2015. They split three years later. Goicoechea, a music executive, was first pictured with Usher at a producer’s birthday party in 2019. “She’s my best friend and I love her,” a smitten Usher said in an interview in November.