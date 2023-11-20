Creep Threatened Hells Angel ‘War’ on Palestinians, Feds Say

A Utah man is accused of making a series of violent threats to a Palestinian advocacy group in Washington, D.C., claiming that the infamous Hells Angels motorcycle gang had the organization in its sights.

“Guess what motherfuckers?” Kevin Brent Buchanan said in a Nov. 1 voicemail, according to an FBI affidavit unsealed Monday in D.C. federal court. “You stinking piece of shit terrorists. You are a threat to the national security of the United States. Well guess what? The Hells Angels have silently declared war on you. So you just go ahead and parade around, do what you want, but you’re marked. You’re dead people walking.”

Buchanan, 62, continued, the affidavit states, allegedly telling the organization, which is not identified in court filings, “You’re all gonna fucking die because you’re enemies of the United States. You are fucking traitors and you’re gonna die. And I’m gonna love it. So are your families, motherfucker pigs.”

Buchanan left four other messages for the group, all vowing death to Palestinians, according to the affidavit. It says the calls came in advance of a public demonstration the group had planned for Nov. 4 “to advocate for Palestinian rights.” (It is unclear if Buchanan is actually a member of the Hells Angels.)

Threats against both Palestinians and Jews have risen sharply since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war last month.

Abed A. Ayoub, an attorney who serves as national executive director of the American-Arab Anti- Discrimination Committee (ADC), told The Daily Beast on Monday that the threats were made to a “sister organization,” which he declined to identify, and that he was the one who helped them report the threats to the FBI.

“I can confirm that the threats did happen,” Ayoub said. “They were pretty bad threats. They were not your run-of-the-mill. We welcome the fact that [the FBI is] taking action, especially given the heightened tensions that we’re seeing. We need to take all threats seriously.”

Buchanan does not have a lawyer listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment on Monday.

The first threat to the group in D.C. came in on Oct. 31, from a number with a Salt Lake City area code, according to the newly unsealed affidavit.

“Don’t think we’re not watching you,” a man said in a voicemail. “We know who you are, who your families are. I’m glad you’re sticking your ugly heads up Palestine… You’re gonna be tracked. You’re fucking D.M.W – that means dead man or woman walking. You are the enemy… Come to middle America and try to do what you’re doing.”

In a second message received Nov. 1, the man told the group that Palestinians were “fucking stinking rotten pieces of shit,” and called them “not Americans,” but “traitors.”

“Palestinians are going to die,” he promised. “By the hundreds of thousands… You’re just all kinds of fucked up and stupid, and that’s why you’re going to die.”

The next day, two more voicemails came in. In the first, a voice belonging to the same man said that the people working at the organization were “going to die violently,” and that he hoped their wives and children got “raped and beheaded,” according to the affidavit.

“I’m gonna fucking burn the goddamn Koran,” the man allegedly said. “What are you going to fucking do to stop me? You call me back, you brave defenders of Palestine.”

In the second, the affidavit says he emphasized that he wasn’t making a death threat, because “you motherfuckers are gonna die.” He said he hoped for “a battle between Christianity and Islam because… Jews and Christians will kick their ass.”

“I fought in Iraq,” the message went on, according to the affidavit. “I fucking happen to know a punk ass chicken shit when I see one. So you either call me back and arrange a meeting ‘cause you’re fucking full of shit man. You’re the enemy… I would be deathly afraid if I were you. You are all going to fucking die you pieces of shit. Traitors. You don’t even belong in America.”

The affidavit says the group contacted a second organization—now known to be the ADC—to ask for help in reaching the FBI. The bureau traced the phone number to a burner phone purchased at a Walmart in Tooele, Utah, with an American Express card issued to Buchanan, according to the affidavit. He was arrested Nov. 17 in Pooele, on one count of interstate transmission of threats, a related arrest warrant shows.

Seamus Hughes, a domestic terrorism expert and research faculty member at the University of Nebraska Omaha’s National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center (NCITE), said the charges facing Buchanan are becoming more and more common.

“The Justice Department has leaned heavily on ‘communicating a threat' charges in the last month, bringing forward more than two dozen criminal cases, which is unprecedented,” Hughes told The Daily Beast. “It’s been a mix of ideological motivations from far-right to single issue but a defining characteristic seems to be the ease with which people from all over the country are willing to pick up a phone or shoot off a tweet wishing [death on] someone they don't know. Unfortunately, It’s been a banner month for anger.”

If Buchanan is found guilty of the charge, he faces up to five years in federal prison.